The Conservation Resource Alliance has received funding for the removal of the Baldwin Fish Hatchery Dam, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The dam removal project was awarded $115,000 for the final design and permitting through the Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program. Dam removal will restore the river’s hydrologic functions, reconnect floodplains, return natural stream morphology, remove impounded sediment, and provide in-stream habitat in the form of established pools, runs, riffles, and installed woody debris, the release stated.
The City of White Cloud also received $222,712 for repairs to the high-hazard, poor-condition White Cloud Dam, according to the release. The city proposes to complete concrete and metal work that addresses inadequate spillway capacity issues. The city will also complete a dam disposition feasibility study to inform the city on the potential future of the dam.
The CRA and the City of White Cloud were two of 16 recipients of safety upgrade funding through the Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program, which provided $15.3 million statewide The program aims to provide private owners with resources for proper management of existing dams and reduce the overall risk of dam failure in Michigan.