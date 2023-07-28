The Summer Theatre Festival offers three more shows with live music and theater, including “Superstar: The Carpenters Reimagined,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
The show stars Broadway artist and producer Helen Welch, and is a celebration of the music that moved an entire generation.
Richard Carpenter, the American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who formed half of the sibling duo the Carpenters alongside his younger sister Karen, has given his blessing this new, live docu-musical “Superstar.”
This one-night production brings the Carpenters’ music back to life, live and in-person, with a full band on the historic Playhouse stage.
Tickets are $27, with $12 student rush tickets available at the box office the day of the show.
An original, fresh perspective of songs woven together with rare and fascinating backstage stories that capture the true essence of the Carpenters, the show offers a unique and enjoyable evening for music lovers of all ages.
Welch’s distinctive alto voice settles in perfectly amidst the precise, lush new arrangements of songs such as “Close to You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Top of the World,” “Superstar” and more.
The show honors the timeless music of the Carpenters.
Audiences all across the country rave about this nostalgic musical journey they say listeners can’t help but sing along to.
Tickets are available online now at www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org, at the box office door one hour prior to shows, and in advance at Whitehall City Hall, during business hours.
To learn more about the upcoming First Friday Michigan Music concert series, White Lake Youth Theatre’s Saturday School for the Arts or offerings at the Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse, join the mailing list on website or follow the Playhouse at White Lake on social media.
Call (231) 206-2108 for more information.