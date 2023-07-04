Century 21 Bayshore Real Estate is excited to announce the grand opening of its new downtown Ludington location at 111 E. Ludington Ave.
The grand opening celebration will take place on Wednesday July 26, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the new location, and everyone is invited to attend. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 pm.
The move downtown showcases the company’s commitment to the community and West Michigan.
“Our agents are heavily involved in this community through youth coaching, volunteer organizations, and several nonprofits,” said Kevin Leavitt, broker/owner of Century 21 Bayshore Real Estate. “It was important for us to have our office itself more accessible for better service of our customers and clients.”
The new location offers a modern and welcoming environment for customers to meet with Century 21’s experienced and knowledgeable agents.
“We are thrilled to be in our new downtown location and look forward to serving the community from this convenient and central location,” said Leavitt.
For more information, visit www.century21bayshore.com or call (231) 845-0363.