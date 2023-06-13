More than 560 teams from throughout the Midwest will play on 40 courts during the 31st annual Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament this weekend at Stearns Park.
Volunteers are currently being sought to register players and monitor courts.
North Lakeshore Drive and Stearns Outer Drive will be closed beginning Friday, with tournament play happening Saturday and Sunday.
Registration and check-in will be held from 3-9 p.m. Friday at Ludington Elementary School, 5771 W. Bryant Road. Registration hours continue from 7-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Those interested in volunteering at registration can contact Kathy Fisher (231) 233-7361.
Individuals interested in acting as a court monitor should contact Myndi Dangler at the Chamber Alliance of Mason County at (231) 845-0324.
The Ludington Gus Macker is a charity event, benefiting local athletic programs and service clubs. The chamber stated that it’s looking forward to making significant donations again this year.
In 2022, the total sum of contributions made by all of our sponsors enabled the committee and chamber, following tournament expenses, to make $15,500 in charitable donations.
In addition, Mason County vendors ran concessions, which resulted in more funds going back to nonprofit organizations in the community.