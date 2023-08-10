Church Women United of Mason County, consisting of representatives from several area churches, will host their fall fundraising luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Seventh Day Adventist Fellowship Hall, 305 N. Lavinia St., Ludington.
The luncheon consists of salads, breads, desserts and beverages. Ticket price is $9 and can be purchased in advance from a representative of Church Women United or at the door. Take-out food is also available. This year, CWU will also have a craft table with items for sale.
Money raised from the luncheon is donated to several local charities. Last year, $1,100 was distributed.
Church Women United also sponsors the Mitten Tree for the Mason County area.
For more information, call 231-845-9970 or 517-303-6030 and leave a message.