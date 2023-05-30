The black-and-white photography of world-renowned photographer Clyde Butcher will be celebrated during a public reception at Todd & Brad Reed Photo Gallery in downtown Ludington on June 20.
“Brad Reed, Rachel Gaudette and I are humbled and honored to have been selected to host an exhibit Clyde Butcher’s marvelous American landscape photographs at our downtown Ludington gallery,” Todd Reed said. “Clyde has been a photography hero of ours for years.”
The hand-painted black-and-white photographs of Butcher’s wife, Niki, will also be displayed through July 9.
An exhibit reception will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. June 20 at the Todd & Brad Reed Photo Gallery. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
A short video documentary interview of Butcher created by Todd, Brad and Gaudette for the Ludington exhibit will debut during the reception on June 20. The artists will not be present. Footage and still photographs from a photo shoot that Todd, Brad, and Gaudette were able to do with Butcher in Florida’s Myakka River State Park will also be included.
Butcher has photographed the wild places of Florida, as well as across America, for more than 50 years. Award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns, creator of the documentary series “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea,” has called Butcher’s work a “National Treasure.” His artistry is as revered and valued by conservationists as it is by photographers.
The Clyde Butcher galleries at Big Cypress in the Florida Everglades and in Venice, Florida have been listed among Florida’s top tourist attractions. Clyde’s images — up to 7 feet across or high — have graced museums nationally and worldwide. He loves the way his larger images enable the view to “walk into the photograph and see and experience everything.”
The exhibit in Ludington is being held at the same time as a major exhibit of Butcher’s work at the Midwest Museum of American Art. An exhibit in Elkhart, Indiana, is being held in conjunction with a complimentary exhibit of the work of Ansel Adams.
“For years, we have shown our college and workshop students Clyde Butcher and Ansel Adams black-and-white photographs to show them how great photographs are made, from the mind and heart, before, during and after capturing the moment in the camera and printing it by hand in the darkroom,” Brad Reed said. “No one did or does every step better than them; the end results are photographs that greatly impact people.”
While Clyde and Niki are unable to attend the Ludington reception of their show, they do plan to attend an artist’s reception of their work at the Elkhart art museum scheduled for June 28 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.