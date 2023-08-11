JACKSON — Consumers Energy announced in a press release the emergency public warning sirens and speaker systems near its dams will be tested later this month.
On the Manistee River, sirens near the Tippy and Hodenpyl hydroelectric generating plants on the Manistee River will be tested on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at about 9 a.m.
On the Muskegon River, sirens near the Rogers, Hardy, and Croton hydroelectric generating plants on the Muskegon River will be tested on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at about 9 a.m.
The test will include a voice message, a 30-second siren and a second voice message, the release stated. The public does not need to take any action during the test. The siren systems are tested each August and December.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires hydroelectric facilities to be able to quickly notify residents and visitors of any developing emergency at the plants, according to the release.
In an emergency, the sirens would be used only if the threat of a dam failure is imminent at one of the facilities, the release stated. At that time, anyone on or near the river should evacuate at once to high ground. Additional information would be provided on local radio and television stations.