CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 announced the grand opening of a new, sensory-friendly vaccination room in Manistee County made possible by the Children’s Special Health Care Services Vaccine Initiative Grant.
Sensory rooms provide children and adults with the individual sensory input they need to help self-regulate. Sensory rooms reduce noise, remove bright lights, and can have a calming and therapeutic response that is beneficial to children and/or adults receiving immunizations.
Clients and families with sensory issues can request the sensory room while making their appointment with DHD No. 10. Clients can be taken directly to the sensory room where paperwork can be completed, and the client will have time to adjust. After receiving their immunizations, clients will be given extra time to remain in the sensory room if needed.
“We have received nothing but raving reviews of our new sensory room here in Manistee,” stated Rebecca Fink, family health home visiting supervisor. “We have had both young and old in our sensory room and they have had wonderful, calming experiences while receiving their immunizations. This will be a fantastic option for younger children, for autistic children/adults, for those clients with anxiety, and for clients with dementia. The sensory room is great for any client that is coming in for immunizations. This is a wonderful new addition to our health department, and we have plans to build sensory rooms in all 10 of our county offices in the near future.”
If those interested in receiving immunizations and exploring the new sensory room, call 888-217-3904 and schedule an appointment.
To learn more about what services DHD No. 10 has available, please visit https://www.dhd10.org.