District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! school readiness clinics throughout the month of June. The school readiness clinics will have vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings and immunizations.
Children and adolescents age 3-19 who need immunizations or visual and hearing screenings to attend school, preschool, or daycare are invited to register. Students and parents can register by calling (231) 355-7548.
The dates and addresses for clinics at area DHD10 offices:
• June 1, Oceana County, 3986 N. Oceana Drive, Hart;
• June 2, Lake County, 5681 S. M-37, Baldwin;
• June 13, Newaygo County, 1049 E. Newell St., White Cloud;
• June 14, Mason County, 916 Diana St., Ludington;
• June 16, Manistee County, 385 Third St., Manistee.
Michigan law requires children to be up-to-date with required immunizations on or before the first day of school or childcare. A child who fails to meet this requirement will not be admitted.
The Revised School Code requires that parents of children entering kindergarten present a statement to school officials confirming that they have received the Michigan Department of Community Health Vision Screening, a statement, signed by a licensed eye care optometrist, ophthalmologist or physician, indicating that a child’s eyes have been examined at least once after age 3 and before initial school entry.
DHD10 is providing no cost oral health assessments for children as well.
For more information, visit www.dhd10.org/parents-families/school-readiness.