The Ludington Petunia Parade is bringing back its fall fundraiser today with its Dollar Drop.
Board members of the organization will be at Rotary Park from 4-7 p.m. in Ludington.
The Ludington Petunia Parade is a volunteer, nonprofit organization, and this is the first time since 2020 that this fundraiser has taken place.
Given the 2023 drought-like conditions, this event will support the 2024 season. Annual expenses for the watering truck and the 32,000 petunias are approximately $10,000.
Watch for the board members in the bright yellow Ludington Petunia Parade T-shirts.