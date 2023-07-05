This week Epworth Heights welcomes Bishop Robert Hayes to speak at the weekend worship services at 1161 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The public is invited to worship with the Epworth com-munity every week. Hayes was born and raised in Houston, the son and grandson of Methodist ministers that date to 1901. He has served for over 55 years as a pastor, district superintendent, conference treasurer, and bishop.
He was elected to the episcopacy in 2004 and was assigned to the Oklahoma area where he served for 12 years. In his role as bishop, Hayes presided over 525 congregations, and 92 Native American Methodist churches that stretched from Texas to Kansas.
While a member of the Council of Bishops, he served as secretary for four years. He is currently the bishop in residence at the Woodlands Methodist Church, with a vibrant congregation of 14,000 members, located north of Houston.
He is the author of two books, “Strength for the Journey,” volumes one and two. He loves writing, preaching, gardening, and being with his four grandchildren — Reagan, Elijah, Ryan Jr., and Natasha. Hayes has served on many boards and agencies, including two seminaries and a university. He has preached in countries all over the world and has been a guest speaker at Epworth on two other occasions.
He is married to Dee, and they are the proud parents of one daughter, Joya, and two sons, Eric and Ryan.
Hayes will preach on “People of the Book” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. At 8:30 p.m. Sunday he will give a presentation, “A Long Fight with a Short Stick!” at Vespers. He will also lead the roundtable at 10 a.m. Monday on “The Bottom Line: Keeping the Main Thing the Main Thing.”