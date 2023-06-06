Epworth Heights welcomes everyone from the Mason County community to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. This week’s guest speaker is Elizabeth Henry-McKeever, who hails from Little Rock, Arkansas, on the southern edge of the White Oak Bayou watershed.
She attended Davidson College in North Carolina as a Belk Scholar and graduated cum laude with a BA in anthropology, a passable knowledge of Spanish, and religion.
She received a master’s of divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary and was ordained to the Episcopal priesthood in 2019. Her ministry interests include equipping and supporting the laity for mutual ministry, creating a worship culture that welcomes all ages, and integrating liturgy and pastoral care to create space for our longings and losses.
She said she’s delighted to serve the people of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Little Rock as their rector.