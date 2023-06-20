Pastor Brad Kalajainen is the Epworth pastor-in-residence for the summer season. This is Kalajainen third year with the Epworth family. He completed 40 years as a United Methodist pastor earning the Master of Divinity degree from Asbury Semi-nary, and the Doc-torate of Ministry degree from United Seminary. Kalajainen retired from Cornerstone Church in Grand Rapids, where he pastored for 30 years.
Kalajainen is now a coach/consultant for pastors and churches in several states. He also works for Horizons Stewardship helping both churches and nonprofits fund ministry. Kalajainen and his wife, Colleen, moved to Madison, Wisconsin in 2021 to be close to their daughter Kaylee’s family and children. Their son Ben lives in Muskegon.
Sunday morning’s theme is “Picture Perfect Family.” Seeing other people’s families on social media always makes us think, “They have the perfect family.” But that is rarely the case. The truth is, everyone has family challenges. This week Kalajainen unpacks one Old Testament families’ issues and ways to help families overcome even the most difficult problems.
The public is invited to the Vesper service at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Epworth’s outside amphitheater. Kalajainen will share a short message called “Cats in the Cradle.” Don’t miss these biblical answers for moms and dads.
On Monday at 10 a.m., the public is invited to Monday Roundtable discussion about why kids and grandparents might not want to go to church.