Epworth Heights will welcome back Rabbi Evan Moffic to speak on Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24.
Moffic is a Rabbi dedicated to sharing universal Jewish wisdom with people of all faiths. He was described by the Chicago Tribune as “the rabbi we’d love to call our own — wise and kind, humble and good beyond words.”
He has spoken at hundreds of churches and synagogues and interfaith gatherings across the world.
A graduate of Stanford University, Moffic leads Makom Solel Lakeside, a 600-family temple in the Chicago suburbs. He is also the author of seven books, including “What Every Christian Needs to Know about the Jewishness of Jesus,” and “Reading the Old Testament through Jewish Eyes.” He writes a regular column at rabbi.substack.com. He is married to Rabbi Arielle Moffic, a noted Jewish educator, and they are the proud (and tired) parents of two teens.
This is Rabbi Moffic’s second visit to Epworth and many cottagers remember his last visit, in 2017, when he gave a sermon on the Lord’s Prayer.
He will share Sunday morning on “Reading the Old Testament through Jewish Eyes,” and at Vespers at 8:30 p.m. Sunday about “The Sabbath as Spiritual Practice.” The Monday Roundtable, at 10 a.m., will be on the subject of “The Other Ten Commandments: A Faithful Approach to Happiness.”