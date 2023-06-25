Epworth has a long history of offering "Fireside Chat" style events, now known as the Lakeside Series. Programs are at 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Marine Dining Room and are open to the public.
The 2023 series starts with Richard Ray, giving a presentation titled "Pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela" on Thursday.
Human beings have sought meaning through transcendent experiences for thousands of years. The pilgrimage is one such transcendent experience.
A practice that has a place in all of the world’s great religions, the act of pilgrimage is many things to many pilgrims — retreat, extended prayer, penance for sins, an opening to spiritual or religious conversion.
This presentation will provide Epworth community members with an opportunity to learn more about pilgrims and pilgrimage, including historical, religious, cultural, artistic, and economic perspectives.
A special focus on the speaker’s two pilgrimages to the shrine of St. James the Apostle in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, will help attendees frame their worldview through the lens of pilgrimage, and to conceive of their lives as purposeful journeys to God.
Ray, professor of kinesiology and provost emeritus at Hope College in Holland, teaches courses on faith, vocation, and calling through the lens of pilgrimage.
He serves as co-director of the Hope-Western Prison Education Program.
