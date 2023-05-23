Centenary United Methodist Church is hosting Faith by the Lake inspirational workshops from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24.
All are welcome to participate in Centenary’s first Faith by the Lake, a Saturday morning of singing, small group workshops, and conversations designed to give attendees space to explore and grow their faith.
Each participant can select two workshops from the following:
• “The Faith We Sing!” Workshop about the joy of singing, facilitated by Jenny Lynn Girvan, a retired music teacher who is passionate about how growing faith through song;
• “The Beatitudes, A Kingdom Manifesto,” facilitated by retired Vineyard Pastor Roy Martens;
• “What’s Grace Got to Do with Us?” facilitated by retired United Methodist Bishop Sharon Rader.
• “Introduction to Healing & Faith,” facilitated by the Rev. Dr. Blaine Rader, retired professor and director of various pastoral counseling centers;
• “Theology Done the Pentwater Way,” facilitated by the Rev. Dr. Vaughn Thurston-Cox.
Workshops are held at the church, 82 S. Hancock St.
Registration is encouraged by not required. To register, email pentwaterumc@gmail.com or call (231) 869-5900.