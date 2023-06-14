A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is hosting FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at West Shore Community College for a conversation about climate change and disasters.
This event will be held in the auditorium at West Shore Community College in Scottville. Criswell will give 10 minutes of opening remarks on climate change and disasters, and then she will be available to engage with the audience for a group dialogue and Q&A.
Criswell was unanimously confirmed by the Senate on April 22, 2021 as the 12th administrator of FEMA.
She is the first woman confirmed to serve as the administrator, where she leads the nation’s efforts in helping people before, during and after disasters.
Criswell brings with her an extensive career in public service, serving 30 years at all levels of government.
For more information about this event, visit or www.affew.org.