A field day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the the 80-acre parcel owned by Adam Wais, 1705 E. Koenig Road, Free Soil.
During this field day attendees will learn about different factors to consider when making management decisions on forested or non-forested property. These topics will be discussed as part of a field tour highlighting the parcel owned by Wais, the 2021 Lower Peninsula Michigan Tree Farmer of the Year and 2022 Mason-Lake Conservation District Outstanding Conservationist.
Wais and Josh Shields, Forestry Assistance Program forester and wildlife biologist with the conservation districts, will discuss:
• The history of the 80-acre parcel;
• Benefits of habitat management, management plans, and working with private sector and public sector professionals; programs such as the Qualified Forest Program, Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program, Natural Resources Conservation Service and more;
• Commercial and non-commercial habitat management practices implemented on the parcel, including management of red pine plantations and mixed deciduous forest;
• Management of non-native invasive species on the parcel, such as the non-native, invasive shrub autumn olive; and
• Non-forested habitat management and restoration, including the planting of trees and shrubs and native wildflowers and grasses.
The field tour will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by lunch and a question-and-answer session from noon to 1 p.m.
Attendees are asked to park along Koenig Road.
The field day event has been approved for three Category 1 Society of American Foresters continuing education credits.
There is no cost to attend the field day and lunch will be provided. Space is limited, so register by June 2 by calling (231) 889-9666 or by emailing Shields at joshua.shields@macd.org.