Deadline for regular fee for JCI Ludington’s Freedom Festival parade today
The JCI Ludington’s Freedom Festival Grand Parade regular price entry ends tonight at midnight. All entries for the July 4 parade after midnight will be assessed a late entry fee
Prior to the parade will be the 1 Mile Dash down Ludington Avenue on the parade route. Water and frozen treats will be waiting for the participants at the end. The money from this goes to support the firework display.
The regular entry fee includes a T-shirt and finisher medal. Regular entry for the run also ends tonight at midnight as well and then participants will be charged a late fee to sign up.
A t-shirt won’t be guaranteed for late entries, but will be made available for late entries on a first come, first serve basis.
Sign up for both events is found on Eventbrite.
The link for the grand parade is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-festival-grand-parade-entry-registration-tickets-618259309237
The link for the 1 Mile Dash is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-freedom-festival-1-mile-dash-tickets-636759403517? aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse
First summer beach bonfire set for June 29
The first monthly Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire of the summer will take place from 8-10 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at Stearns Park beach.
RetroVibe will provide live music during the bonfire.
The event is free and open to the public. It features live music, a bonfire and a beautiful sunset over Lake Michigan. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Other summer bonfire dates are July 27, with a performance from Steely, and Aug. 31, with music by Coconut Radio.
For more information, visit pureludington.com/sunset-bonfire.