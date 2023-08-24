MANISTEE — Now in its 11th year of bringing memorable music to the Manistee Community, Salt City Rock and Blues announced that Foghat as its festival headliner in a press release.
LaborFest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Douglas Park Lions Pavilion at First Street Beach in Manistee
Salt City Rock and Blues is part of an effort to construct a state-of-the-art amphitheater on the shores of Lake Michigan. A feasibility study — in part funded by the group and conducted by Hunden and Associates, is now underway, according to the release.
“Recommendations from the study should be available in approximately two months,” stated Tom Volkema, president of Salt City Rock and Blues, in the release. “At that time we should know the scope of the project.”
LaborFest 2023 will kick off with a classic car and motorcycle show at 9 a.m.,
“While we are starting our second decade holding music festivals for the Manistee community, the car show is only in its fourth year,” stated Shawn Waruszewski, board member of the organization. :”We have seen an increase in the number of people showcasing their cars each year. We expect to have as many as 100 cars for this years event. When the car show ends at 12:30 p.m. the Labor Day Parade will begin.”
The beginning of the parade will be staged at the Armory Youth Project parking lot and will proceed to the music venue at the Lions Pavilion. The music begins at 1 p.m., immediately following the parade. The afternoon music is free and will continue until 5 p.m. Food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be available throughout the event. Afternoon performers are Truck Driver Bingo, Nick Veine, County Parks and Duke and the Studebakers.
The evening portion of LaborFest begins at 5:30 p.m. and is a ticketed event with paid admission required. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Advance tickets ($30) may be purchased online at www.saltcityrb.com or purchased locally at Sports Ink and the Manistee County Visitors and Convention Bureau (Tuesday through Thursday only.) Tickets will also be available at the gate for $40. Evening performers — in addition to Foghat — are The Salt City All-Stars, The Downtowners and Sufferin’ Suckatash. Foghat takes the stage at 10 p.m.
Foghat was a mainstay of ‘70s Rock and Roll, achieving eight Gold Records, one Platinum and one Double Platinum album. Drummer and founding member Roger Earl and lead guitarist Bryan Bassett — a 24 year member of Foghat — headline the group. Scot Holt, former Buddy Guy guitarist and Rodney O’Quinn round out the group.
Foghat will be remembered for such hits as “Slow Ride,” “Fool For The City,” “Ride, Ride, Ride,” and “I Just Want To Make Love To You.”
Foghat is in the midst of its Road Fever Tour, a 30-city tour commemorating its 50th anniversary.