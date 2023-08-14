Mustard’s Retreat will return to the Lake County Historical Museum’s Folk Fridays stage on Friday, Aug. 18. The free outdoor concert will begin at 7 p.m. and audience members are asked to bring a lawn chair to sit and enjoy the music, or you can remain in your car for a “drive-in” concert. The musicians play at the Boat House open doors. The raised stage provides a great view of the performers no matter where you sit.
David Tamulevich and Libby Glover have been performing together as Mustard’s Retreat for years. They met back in the 1970s and began collaboration on performances soon after. Their performances are always joyful and uplifting, as well as intelligent, thought provoking and insightful. David says their music will “cure what ails you. We came of age in the 60s, at the confluence of Pete Seeger, Peter, Paul & Mary, Bob Dylan and the singer/songwriter revolution. We care much more about what we do and stand for and finding that common ground with our audiences, than fame or money: this is our community of choice, and we consider ourselves so fortunate to be here.”
Their music has been described as slice-of-life songs, twisted tunes and ballads. It is music to live by.
All of the performances this summer have been funded in part by the Lowell Arts Council/Michigan Arts Culture Council, Lake County Community Foundation and the MacLeod-Allison Fund. This is the last of our four concerts of the 2023 Folk Fridays performance and music series to be held at the Lake County Historical Museum, 915 N Michigan Ave. in Baldwin. For more information, please call the Museum at (231) 898-6500.