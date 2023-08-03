When singer, songwriter and author Mark Dvorak began his career in music he knew right away he’d be in it for the long haul. Thirty years later he is still writing, recording and on the road performing.
“At this stage of the game,” stated the singer from his home outside Chicago, Illinois, in a press release. “I feel like I’m doing my best work.”
On Tuesday at 7 p.m. Dvorak will give an all ages show at the Ludington State Park Amphitheater as part of the summer Speaker’s Presentation Series. The State Park is located at 8800 West M-116. There is no admission fee. Phone 231-843-2423 for more information or log onto www.visitludington.com/statepark/.
On Wednesday at 7 p.m. Dvorak will return to the Book Nook Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., for a free, all ages show. Phone 231-894-5333 or visit www.thebooknookjavashop.com for more information.
Dvorak is busy at work on his 20th CD release “Live & Alone,” recorded in an empty concert hall during the height of the pandemic lockdown. He is planning to publish his fourth book of essays, “31 Winters,” which reflects on his long journey through music and teaching at Chicago’s venerable Old Town School of Folk Music.
“Mark is a favorite,” stated Alan Wernette of Ludington State Park. “He’s been with us each summer for a lot of years and we’re thrilled to have him back for our summer series.”
The Chicago Tribune has called Dvorak “masterful,” and the Fox Valley Folk Festival describes him as “a living archive of song and style.” Dvorak has won awards for journalism and children’s music, and was honored in 2013 with the FARM Lantern Bearer Award from Folk Alliance International. In 2008 he received the Woodstock Folk Festival Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2012 Rich Warren, long time host of “The Midnight Special” radio program, named Dvorak “Chicago’s official troubadour.”
Learn more about Mark Dvorak at www.markdvorak.com.