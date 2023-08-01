Lee Murdock will perform his “The Shores of Lake Michigan” concert at Folk Fridays at Lake County Historical Museum in Baldwin and on the front porch of the Martin Johnson Heritage Museum in Irons.
The Folk Fridays concert will be held, rain or shine, at 7 p.m. Friday on the Boat House Stage at the Lake County Historical Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave. in Baldwin. Bring a lawn chair to sit in the designated seating area, or remain in your car for the concert. The sound system offers a quality experience for both. The free concert is suitable for the entire family. For more information, call (231) 898-6500.
At noon on Saturday, Murdock will again perform at the Martin Johnson Heritage Museum, at the entrance to Skinner Park, 10 ½ Mile Road, east of Irons. This performance is again outdoors, rain or shine. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the noon concert. Bring a lunch and enjoy some fine folk music while sitting under the shady oak trees. The concert is free, but donations are welcome.
Murdock has collected a large body of songs and stories of the Great Lakes over the past several decades. His performances celebrate the North American people, their triumphs and tragedies. His songs have a timeless quality about them, while drawing from the drama and inspiration of the lives of sailors and fishermen, lighthouse keepers and ghosts.
He is a master on both the six-string and twelve-string guitar. He combines ragtime, Irish, blues and folk styles with his flair for storytelling in his performances. His musical influences span 15 generations, and combine original compositions with traditional music.
Following the concert, the 1901 Martin Johnson Home and 1901 Eden Township Unit School (Irons School) will be open for tours.
For more information, call (231) 233-0991.