The Friends of the Ludington State Park group has announced the lineup for its summer series. Programs will be held at the Ludington State Park Amphitheater, or at the Lake Michigan Beach House.
Concerts are free, but donations accepted via bucket or at https://friends ofludingtonstatepark.org.
The lineup is as follows:
• Ruth & Max Bloomquist, Michigan folk legends, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, June 13
• Selkie Sounds Celtic music trio, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, June 17
• 80 Cows, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, June 20
• Third Coast Swing Jazz, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, June 24
• Live Birds of Prey Owls, Hawks and more, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, June 27
• Olivia Kimes, Jacob Wolfe, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 1
• Nick Veine, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 5
• Shari & Wyatt Knapp, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 8
• Live Birds of Prey Owls, Hawks and More, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 11
• Bill Jamerson Dollar-a-Day Boys CCC program, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 12
• Canopy Space, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 15
• Chloe Kimes and band, 7 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, July 18
• Plain Jane Glory, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 22
• The Langford Lads Irish-Old Time-Folk Blend, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 25
• Michigan Reptiles Amphibians, display 1-5 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House; program, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 29
• Steve Berkemeier, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Aug. 1
• Skipski Magic Family Fun, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Aug. 5
• Mark Dvorak, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Aug. 8
• Uneven Ground, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Aug. 12
• Mike Lenich, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Aug. 19
• Salt City Dixie Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Aug. 26
• Eric Engblade, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Sept. 2