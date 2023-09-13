Volunteers are needed to join Friends of Nordhouse Dunes on Sept. 23 to celebrate National Public Lands Day.
The group will partner with the U.S. Forest Service and Hamlin Lake Preservation Society to give away camp trowels and educate campers on best backcountry sanitation practices.
Meet at noon at the Nurnberg Road trailhead parking lot.
The group will hand out trowels and hike out to the beach and clean up the wilderness area. Bring work gloves, water, lunch, and anything else needed for a day out. Snacks will be provided. Parking is free for the event.
Want to help but don’t want to hike? Please message the gruop, which seeks friendly people to meet and greet the public at the trailhead.
Find more details and RSVP on the Friends of Nordhouse Dunes Facebook page or message friendsofnordhousedunes@gmail.com.