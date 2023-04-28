Girls Rock, Ludrock’s musical salute to “girl power,” will return to an in-person format for the first time in years tonight at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free concert; the music starts at 7 p.m. in the LACA performance hall at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Announced performers include local singer-songwriters Kaylie Wells and Skye Pizana.
The Daily News’ Kate Watkins will be the of ceremonies at the event, while local DJ Chad Rushing of WWKR-FM will be on scene to broadcast the concert live.
Girls Rock will also feature speakers including Amanda Nasor and Karalee Bradshaw from COVE; Julia Chambers from A Few Friends for the Environment of the World, or AFFEW; and Sara Bolan, director of U Dig It Community Garden.
Tonight’s concert is the first to be held in an in-person capacity since 2019.