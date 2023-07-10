On the weekend of Aug. 12-13, the annual Gold Coast Artisan Fair will return for its 40th year.
The two-day event takes place at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
The arts and crafts fair will feature more than 150 crafters selling their items along with food vendors.
There will be much to choose from: jewelry, photography, furniture, honey, maple syrup, clothing, kids toys, wall art, home decor, soaps, lotions, seasonings, dips, bread, and more.
The art fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.