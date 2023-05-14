The #RunLudington Harbor Run 5k/10k will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
Online registration can be completed at www.webscorer.com/runludington. Registration is $30 until Friday, May 19.
Runners can also register for $35, by credit card only, on race day until 8:30 a.m.
Packet pickup is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Waterfront Park.
The run starts and finishes at Filer and Robert streets.
Awards will be handed out after the race at a to-be-determined location.
Volunteers are needed for course support, timing and scoring. Email ludingtonrunclub@gmail.com for more information about volunteering.