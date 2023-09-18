The Mason County Historical Society is hosting “The Trial of the Century: Mason County Style,” Saturday at Historic White Pine Village as a part of celebrating Ludington’s sesquicentennial.
The trial will be hosted twice, at 11 a.m. and again at 1:15 p.m. Jeff Nellis, chief judge of the Mason County courts, will portray Judge James B. McMahon. Local attorneys Nick Krieger and Mark Otto will be in the roles of plaintiff and defendant in the case.
Ludington Mayor and former Police Chief Mark Barnett will play the role of an escaping prisoner. And, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole will portray his great-grandfather, Henry Cole. Henry Cole was the Mason County sheriff from 1899 to 1903. Local actor and playwright Rick Plummer rounds out the cast as the court bailiff, ensuring that every detail is meticulously crafted for historical accuracy.
The short play was written by Plummer.
Historic White Pine Village will open its doors on the day of the event at 10 a.m., providing time for visitors to be immersed in the atmosphere before the performance.
The day will also include an ice cream social, a pie-baking contest and artisan demonstrations.
Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and children ages 4-17 are $15 each. Children under four are free.