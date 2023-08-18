The Mason County Historical Society and Port of Ludington Maritime Museum will host several of the region’s notable marine historians during the Association for Great Lakes Maritime History’s Annual Conference and Membership Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Association for Great Lakes Maritime History is a professional association of institutions — museums, archives, libraries, dive organizations — and individuals from throughout Canada and the U.S. involved in preserving and interpreting the unique maritime history of the Great Lakes region, according to a press release. This gathering provides an opportunity for the exchange of news and ideas on maritime history collections, exhibitions, research, and publishing.
The opening reception will take place at the West Shore Community College’s Manierre Dawson Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 7, where members will explore “Remembering 150 Years of Maritime Legacy,” an exhibition that honors Ludington’s maritime heritage and was developed to coincide with Ludington’s sesquicentennial celebration, according to the release. Friday’s events include the association’s annual business meeting, member roundtable, and associated activities. These gatherings are only open to the group’s members.
The Annual Maritime Conference, open to the public, takes place on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Besides five sessions, there is time for networking and lunch, which is included.
This year’s topics are:
· “Ludington’s Maritime Legacy” with historian Valerie Van Heest and Rebecca Berringer, director of the Mason County Historical Society.
· “The Forgotten Iron King of the Great Lakes: Eber Brock Ward” presented by author Michael Nagle, professor of history and political science at WSCC.
· “Wood, Steel and Ice: the Straits of Mackinac Railway Ferries” with Brian Jaeschke, curator of collections at Mackinac State Historic Parks.
· “Ghosts of the Oceana Coast” from Brendon Baillod, a Great Lakes maritime historian, researcher, antiquarian and archivist based in Wisconsin.
· “Shipwreck Artifact Collectors and States: How to Work Together,” in a roundtable format.
Later in the day, members will gather for an awards dinner at the Stearns Hotel. Recognitions will be presented for outstanding efforts in original Great Lakes research and writing, historic preservation, and historic interpretation, the release stated.
The keynote speaker, Art Chavez, will offer “Technological Evolution of Lake Michigan Railroad Car Ferries.” Chavez has been researching the history of Lake Michigan’s railroad car ferries — so important to Lake Michigan harbor towns — for over three decades and has interviewed their crews, written dozens of articles, and has produced four pictorial histories on the topic, the release stated.
For more information about the conference schedule, speakers and topics, as well as the fee-free Eventbrite registration link, visit https://www.aglmh.net/annual-meeting-and-conference/ . New individual member information is also available on the website.