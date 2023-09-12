BIG RAPIDS — Hospice of Michigan will host a lunch and learn event, Hospice 101 – Bring a Friend, which aims to help the not-for-profit raise awareness for hospice and palliative care and recruit local volunteers.
The event will be held at noon on three dates throughout September in the following west Michigan communities:
• Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Muskegon office, 1675 East Mount Garfield Road, Suite 175 in Muskegon;
• Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Big Rapids office, at 400 Perry Ave. in Big Rapids; and
• Friday, Sept. 22 at the Ludington office located at 5144 U.S. 10, Suite B in Ludington.
Members of the community and former volunteers are encouraged to attend a Hospice 101 event near them, bring a friend, grab a bite to eat and learn more about the importance of end-of-life care and ways to get involved.
“Hospice volunteers offer our patients a level of comfort and compassion that is vital to their care,” stated Lauren Becker-Barkman, volunteer program manager for Hospice of Michigan, in a press release. “Our patients cherish the time spent with our volunteers – It’s an incredibly meaningful way to give back to your community by donating your time and creating a bond with an individual during end-of-life care.”
Hospice of Michigan volunteers are important in helping to deliver exceptional, compassionate support to patients and families according to its mission of caring for patients wherever they call home, in the same community in which its volunteers live.
Hospice of Michigan will host orientations on an as-needed basis, so prospective volunteers can learn in their own time. Volunteers do not need any type of training or previous volunteer experience. The not-for-profit welcomes everyone who would like to give back to their community by donating their time and companionship to patients in hospice care. Volunteers must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.
For those who have experienced a recent loss, Hospice of Michigan requires a waiting period of one year before becoming a hospice volunteer to allow for the processing of grief.
Those interested in volunteering can contact volunteer program manager Lauren Becker-Barkman at 616-250-9110 or lbecker-barkman@hom.org to apply to become a volunteer. To learn more about Hospice of Michigan and apply to become a volunteer, visit hom.org/get-involved.