MANISTEE — Not always sure how to comfortably approach, analyze, and appreciate art? Julie Pierce, gallery director of the Oliver Art Center in Frankfort, will be the speaker at 10 a.m. Thursday at Old Kirke Museum, 304 Walnut St., Manistee to discuss it.
Pierce will provide attendees a few take-away tools to make an encounter with a work of art more enjoyable or insightful.
As artist Gene Wisniewski says, there’s an art to viewing art. A sizable portion of the population regards art with varying degrees of reverence, bewilderment, suspicion, contempt, and intimidation. Most people aren’t sure what to do when standing before a work of art, besides gaze at it for what they hope is an acceptable amount of time, and even those who visit galleries and museums regularly aren’t always as well versed as they wish they could be.