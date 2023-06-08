Cellist Marina Hoover and pianist Andrea Swan will perform at an intimate home concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29.
Beethoven’s “Sonata for Piano” and “Cello in A, Op. 69,” Dvorak’s “Silent Woods,” as well as pieces by Bach, Chopin, and Schumann will be performed by these exceptional musicians.
A limited number of tickets are available in advance at the Book Nook. Call (231) 894-5333 or visit https://whitelakemusic.eventbrite.com. All proceeds will go to help underwrite the cost of the 2023 White Lake Chamber Music Festival in August. Tickets are $60 and include hors d’oeuvres, wine, coffee, desserts and exceptional music making in the beautiful Montague home of Harold and Barbara Wheaton on Lake Michigan.
Hoover is a Grammy nominee. She was a founding cellist of the St. Lawrence String Quartet, which rocketed to international status. Hoover has played more than 1,000 concerts in North America, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Brazil, Uruguay, Israel and Australia. Swan is an acclaimed chamber musician, collaborative pianist, orchestral keyboardist, soloist, and teacher in the Chicago area. For more information, call (231) 329-3056.