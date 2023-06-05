The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club announces its 58th annual Pentwater Juried Art & Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 in downtown Pentwater, Michigan. This juried art fair features all original work of the artist’s own creation, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, weaving, clothing, sculpture and other media.
Always a highlight of the summer activities, with the scenic backdrop of the Pentwater Harbor, the fair gets rave reviews from both artists and visitors alike.
The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club is excited to be back this year and welcomes visitors to shop the unique variety of art.
To enhance the experience, the club has added music by Frank Galante and a Scoop for Jewels fundraiser benefiting the Pentwater community.
Frank Galante is a classical guitarist. His main instruments are classical guitar, lute and Spanish Renaissance vihuela. He also performs on Baroque guitar. His repertoire draws on material from the Renaissance through contemporary composition and jazz/classical crossover. He will be performing in the gazebo, in the center of the Village Green Park, from noon to 2 p.m.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in Scoop for Jewels from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a $10 donation, adults and children alike will delight in the opportunity to hunt for treasures with this fundraiser for Pentwater.
Admission to the fair is free. Refreshments are available in the Village Green, provided by the Pentwater Service Club Duncan Wagon, along with several unique restaurants and bars within walking distance.
The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club is a volunteer service club of women committed to improving the community of Pentwater, Michigan.
For more information, visit www.pentwaterjrwomensclub.com or find the club on Facebook.