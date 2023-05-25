It is time to assemble the new jury pool for the year of Sept. 1, 2023, through Aug. 31, 2024.
The judges have determined that 5,500 questionnaires need to be processed to meet their requirements. The names are selected from the Secretary of State’s list of individuals with a valid State of Michigan driver’s license or ID card.
The list contains approximately 27,500 names and the required number to be selected is picked by a computer-generated formula.
It is necessary that these questionnaires be completed and returned as soon as possible. Failure to do so could result in a contempt of court proceeding.
Complete directions and a pre-paid return envelope are included with each questionnaire.
Lyla McClelland, chair of the Mason County Jury Commission, stated in a press release that letters are expected to be sent out this week.