MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts presents Alan Turner as he performs the “Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show: The Gambler Returns,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 at the historic Ramsdell Theatre.
The musical experience spans more than six decades of hit songs. Rogers’ music is loved throughout the world and connects with generation after generation.
Rogers’ command of the stage, heartfelt performances, gift for storytelling and distinctive voice are all on full display in this honoring recreation of his live performances.
Enjoy award-winning, country recording artist Alan Turner during the full band, top production show that will take viewers on a musical journey through the career of an American icon.
“Shortly before his death, my father had given me Kenny Rogers’ album ‘The Gambler,’” Turner explains. “I think it was the combination of my father’s musical influence and that old vinyl record of Kenny’s that led to my love of country music.”
This love is visible in Turner’s music in the way he can emotionally deliver each song and the story it tells on stage. That love came full circle in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2010 when he and his band had the honor of meeting Rogers and being his direct opening act.
“Kenny was so kind to me that evening. Not only did he take the time to hear that story of me receiving his album as the last gift from my father, but he encouraged me in my career and a couple years later it was his attorney, free of charge, who reviewed our first production contract in Nashville to make sure we were not being taken advantage of. “His kindness and friendship to me left a permanent impression on my heart.”
Turner has broken onto radio and TV everywhere with his songs “Bull Riding Babe”
“Preacher Man and Me,” “Windows & Mirrors,” “Tennessee Twister,” “That’s Why They Make Beer,” “Let Go,” and his latest release “Vintage.”
Purchase tickets online at www.ramsdelltheatre.org. For more information, call (231) 398-9770.