The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has announced the lineup for a series of summer camps for elementary children. These summer camps provide a variety of creative and engaging activities, led by talented instructors, to help children explore their artistic interests and develop new skills.
The camps will be held at the LACA, located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. Each class will run for three days, from 9-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Registration is available at ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
The following camps are available for $20 per session and include a morning snack:
• The Rhythm of Emotions abstract painting camp with Merima Smajlovic, July 25-27. In this three-day camp, children will explore the connection between emotions and art through abstract painting. The camp will provide a safe and nurturing environment for children to express themselves through art.
• Color and Cloth fabric dyeing camp with Andrea Stork, Aug. 1-3. Children will learn the art of fabric dyeing with a professional graphic designer who loves to take design principles and apply them to other projects. In this three-day camp, kids will have the opportunity to create their own unique and colorful pieces of fabric.
• Improv Games theater camp with Kara Rose, Aug. 8-10. In this fun and engaging theatre camp, kids will learn the basics of improv and acting. Through a series of games and exercises, children will build their confidence and creativity while learning valuable communication skills.
• Jazz it Up! stamps and stencil camp with Alexandra Seidel, Aug. 15-17. This three-day camp will teach children how to create their own stamps and stencils to use in their art. Kids will have the opportunity to experiment with different techniques and create their own unique designs.
• Imaginative Magical Worlds painting camp with Payton James, Aug. 22-24. Children will explore their imaginations and create their own magical worlds. The camp will provide a fun and supportive environment for children to develop their painting skills and express their creativity.
For more information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 or visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org.