The Summer Concert Series, presented by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and hosted at Waterfront Park, starts June 21 and continues through Aug. 30.
LACA announced the lineup for the series in a press release on Wednesday, stating that this year’s slate will feature a mix of jazz, blues, rock, pop and R&B performers.
The 11-week LACA Summer Concert Series debuts Wednesday, June 21 with a performance by The Sunset Groove.
Other musical acts slated to take part in the 2023 LACA Summer Concert Series include Organissmo on June 28; Rodney Whitaker on July 5; Howard Wilson’s Salt City All-Stars on July 12; Paul Nelson on July 19; Planet D Nonet on July 26; Joe Veloz and the Velozians on Aug. 2; Wendell Harrison on Aug. 9; Anutie Kim and Uneek Soul on Aug. 16; Men of Leisure on Aug. 23; and Rusty Wright Blues Band on Aug. 30.
“We are very excited to once again partner with Tim Scully’s World Class Jazz Productions to being these talented artists to our area for a series of free performances,” said LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner. “Part of the arts center’s vision is to foster a community where arts and culture bring us together, feed the creative spirit and fuel community growth, and this series does just that.
“What could be better than gathering with new and old friends on the lush grass of Waterfront Park and listening to world-renowned musicians perform, while taking in a breathtaking sunset and the evening arrival of the SS Badger.
While the concerts are free to attend and open to the public, there are costs associated with putting the series on, and LACA — a 501c3 nonprofit organization — will be collecting donations on-site during each performance.
Sponsorships for the concert series are currently available. Those interested in becoming a series sponsor are asked to contact Skinner at (231) 845-2787 or director@ludingtonartscenter.org
Community members interested in making a donation to the LACA Summer Concert Series are asked to send their pledges to: LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington MI 49431 or donate online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/product/support-the-laca-summer-concert-series/200.