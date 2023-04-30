The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will feature 13 area and regional artists as part of three unique exhibits throughout the month of May. The exhibits will open Friday, May 5 with a special public artist reception, from 5-8 p.m., celebrating the exhibiting artists.
The “Art Snake Road Show” exhibit, in the center’s main gallery, features an array of Manistee County artists from the Onekama and Arcadia areas and is a play on the group’s annual summer Art Snake event, during the group invites the public to snake their way around Portage Lake to view artwork at various locations.
Exhibiting artists in the LACA exhibit include Jamey Barnard, Susan Barnard, Jef Bourgeau, Mike Grant, Kristine Harvey, Andrew Jagniecki, Judy Jashinsky, Phil Joseph, Susan Joseph and Les Scruggs. The exhibit will feature a mix of mediums, including paintings, drawings, textiles, sculptural work and printmaking in a variety of styles.
Ludington artists Rachel Feinberg and Anne Kivela will be featured in the art center’s performance hall lobby gallery. The pair’s exhibit, “Feinberg & Kivela: Passion, Purpose, and Paint,” will feature a mix of landscape and still life paintings.
Both Fienberg and Kivela are inspired by nature and the beauty of their surroundings. Kivela loves painting florals and is currently branching out to include landscapes. Lately, she has been producing some colorful abstracts. Feinberg, who is relatively new to the Midwest, is incorporating the drama of the four seasons with a wide range of colors, from the muted tints and tones of winter, to the vivid explosion of various color palettes in the spring and fall, and the many shades and hues of green in summer.
Maggie Hill’s “Eyes on Me” will be exhibited in the art center’s lower-level Unframed Gallery.
Hill, of Shelby, is a fifth-year ASM Tech student attending the University of Michigan’s Penny W. Stamps School of Art and Design for her Bachelor of Fine Arts in the fall. The artwork featured in “Eyes on Me” was created during an independent study with West Shore Community College art professor Eden Foley.
The exhibit is a play on the phrase “my eyes are up here,” displaying 15 unique women in vibrant colors from the shoulders up. Hill dedicates the exhibit to the powerful women who left a lasting impact on her. When drawing these pieces, she asked some impactful women in her life to define “empowerment.” Their responses inspired the portraits’ titles.
“Maggie’s work studies the common visual aspects of female faces intending to find what unites us while also affording individuality to shine through,” Foley said.
LACA exhibits are available for viewing during normal business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The arts center is at 107 S. Harrison St.