Full Cord Bluegrass makes its return to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are just $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets are available for purchase at LACA (107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington) or online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org. A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available for just $15 online and at LACA through Oct. 14.
When it comes to movers and shakers in the bluegrass world, Full Cord is a super-group on the rise.
After winning the prestigious 2022 Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition in Colorado, the Michigan-based group followed that with another much-coveted honor when the International Bluegrass Music Association named Full Cord its “Momentum Award Band of the Year.”
While mandolinist Brian Oberlin notes the band’s music “is new and fresh to the ears of seasoned bluegrass fans,” the bluegrass traditions in Full Cord have deep roots.
The group’s players — Oberlin, guitarist Eric Langejans, bassist Todd Kirchner and fiddler Grant Flick — with George Guthrie on banjo, boast decades of musical artistry, with experience in popular performing bands from Michigan to Oregon.
The band’s debut album on Nashville’s Dark Shadow Recordings is set to drop in 2023.
Full Cord’s songwriting has reached a new “tipping point,” Kirchner suggests, enhanced by the group’s vast repertoire and robust experience in numerous band projects over the years.
And Oberlin insists the band is “just hitting its stride” — ready to follow in the footsteps of fellow Michigan bluegrass icons Billy Strings and Greensky Bluegrass as yet another star in the making.
