The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a trio of Ludington-themed workshops as part of its Sesquicentennial Workshop Series celebrating the City of Ludington’s 150th anniversary.
The first workshop, a commemorative clay tile workshop with artist Mary Case, will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. The second workshop of the series is a fused glass workshop featuring Ludington’s North Breakwater Lighthouse with Lucy O’Brian on Sunday, Sept. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. The final workshop will take place Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 2 p.m. and will feature a painting workshop taught by Case featuring the Ludington lighthouse taught by Case.
The workshop series is funded in part by a sesquicentennial grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County, Love Ludington and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation. The cost of each workshop is $15 for LACA members or $35 for non-members. Workshop participants who become LACA members at the time of registration will receive a free LACA koozie and other discounts throughout the year.
During the clay tile workshop, Case will assist students as they create their own commemorative clay tile featuring the City of Ludington’s sesquicentennial logo designed by Lauren Maxwell of Glen Arbor.
Students will use templates to cut out the various shapes of the logo in a clay slab and then layer them on an 8-inch tile. After piecing their logo tile together, students will then be able to personalize the background of the tile before adding color to the piece with underglaze.
O’Brian will assist students to create a fused glass lighthouse using pre-cut glass pieces. Students will also have the ability to personalize their pieces. The finished piece will come with a clear plastic stand perfect for displaying the piece on a window sill or shelf.
Case’s lighthouse painting workshop will feature step-by-step instruction with a room for personalization as well. All supplies and an 11-by-14 canvas.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.