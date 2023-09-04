The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host the Ludington Red Carpet premiere of the feature film “Pirates of the North Coast” Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
Filmed primarily in Ludington, “Pirates of the North Coast” is a “Love Letter to Ludington and Northern Michigan,” from the film’s writer and Director Franklin Sollars.
Tickets are just $10 in advance or $15 at the door. All ticket sales will benefit LACA. Tickets can be purchased at LACA or online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.
The premiere will begin at 6 p.m. with a red-carpet entrance for cast, crew, and guests. The evening will include complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
The film tells the fictional story of Trevor, a 30-something commitment-phobic young man. He and his pirate buddies struggle to save the town’s iconic lighthouse from the wrecking ball while he finds his life turned upside down as a former flame arrives at his doorstep with an offer to help care for his orphaned niece and nephew.
Northern Michigan residents and visitors will delight in the local landmarks and characters that show up in the film.
Pirates of the North Coast includes scenes filmed at a variety of local locations including Barnhart’s, Ludington’s Stearns Beach, Red Rooster, The Middle Bayou, Upper Hamlin Lake, the lighthouse walkway and Ludington Harbor. The film also includes several area residents Edward Santarelli, Phil Riggs, Becky Riggs, Tom Riggs, Joe Muzzo, Cheryl Botts, Paul Botts, Derek Boals, Elizabeth Boals, Jim Dodson and Kali Finley.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is a non-profit arts organization whose mission is to engage, inspire and strengthen our community through arts advocacy. The art center features monthly exhibits in its two galleries and hosts an assortment of workshops, classes and performances throughout the year. LACA is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more about the art center at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.