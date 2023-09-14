Film lovers in Ludington will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world during the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 8 when the 26th annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival screens at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA).
The art center will host screenings Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon; Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at LACA or online at https://www.ludingtonartscenter.org/manhattan-short
The Final Ten screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue. By virtue of their selection by MANHATTAN SHORT, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.
MANHATTAN SHORT Finalists of 2023
The Final Ten MANHATTAN SHORT finalists hail from seven countries with films from Australia, Afghanistan, Finland, Iran, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Canada alongside three films from the USA. These Final Ten Films represent the best short films from among 850 submissions from 72 countries received by MANHATTAN SHORT for 2023, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide.
The MANHATTAN SHORT Final Ten are: “Sunless” (U.S.), “Voice Activated” (Australia), “Yellow” (Afghanistan), “Tuulikki” (Finland), “The Family Circus” (U.S.), “Career Day” (U.S.), “Snail” (Iran), “The Record” (Switzerland), “The Stupid Boy” (United Kingdom), “Soleil De Nuit” (Canada)
The 2023 line-up is linked by a common theme: how we face adversity, whether it is imposed by others or arises from personal circumstances. The 10 short films in the program feature narratives that are dramatic, sometimes humorous, occasionally magical and always inspirational!
All Final Ten short films become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination by screening for a week at the Arena CineLounge in Hollywood in the county of Los Angeles from Sept. 22 through Sept. 28.
You Be the Judge
Which of these Final Ten short films is the best? That’s up to a worldwide audience to decide. Cinema-goers across the United States and around the globe will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for the Best Film and Actor. MANHATTAN SHORT is the ultimate audience award that salutes the creative talents of both directors behind the camera and actors in front of it. Votes will be sent through to MANHATTAN SHORT HQ with the winner announced at ManhattanShort.com on Monday, Oct 9, at 10 a.m..
For a Complete List of venues Taking part in MANHATTAN SHORT: https://www.manhattanshort.com/screening-venues.html