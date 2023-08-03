The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) invites community members to attend a public unveiling of the art center’s new public art installation, “cARTier trail,” Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. at the City of Ludington’s Cartier Trail.
LACA’s “cARTier trail” features large scale, 3-foot by 4-foot, reproductions of artwork created by LACA member artists Milo Beman of Sleepy Hollow, Illinois, and Ludington; Linda Sandow of Ludington and Merima Smajlovic of Grand Rapids. Installations will be placed along the walkway of the 1-mile paved wooded trail. The year-round art installation is displayed in sleek, black metal display frames created by Hardman Construction of Ludington.
“We are very excited to be offering this public art Installation to our community,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said. “It’s my hope that ‘cARTier trail’ will add uniqueness to our community while also fostering a community where arts and culture bring us together, feed the creative spirit, and fuel community growth.”
The City of Ludington’s Cartier Trail is located along Rath Avenue, just north of Bryant Road. The public unveiling will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. Those attending the unveiling are encouraged to park in the Rath Avenue/Bryant Road parking lot and follow the trail to the northeast. Those in attendance will walk to each of the installations as a group.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) is a non-profit Volunteer-based organization whose mission is to engage, inspire and strengthen our community through arts advocacy. LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. The art center features monthly exhibits, musical and theatrical performances, classes/workshops and more. Gallery hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org for more information on upcoming events and happenings.