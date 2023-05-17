Hoping to create a more vibrant, colorful and productive garden?
Julia Chambers, president of A Few Friends for the Environment (AFFEW), will discuss which native plants to utilize in lawns and gardens to attract bees and other pollinators during the “What’s the Buzz About Bees?” workshop.
Adults are invited to attend from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., for an educational night out.
A free native plant will be provided for those who attend the live event.
Those unable to come in person can attend via Zoom by visiting https://bit.ly/mcdlbuzz.
All Mason County District Library programs are free of charge.