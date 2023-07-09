Library used book sale July 14-16
The Mason County District Library is holding its annual Friends of the Library Book Sale from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16.
The sale will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Proceeds from this sale go toward children’s programming at the Ludington and Scottville libraries.
In the past, up to $10,000 has been raised, which allows the library to provide magic shows, reptile shows, tie-dye days, the inflatable StarLab Planetarium, and more for free to families in our county. The Friends of the Library also purchase books to give away for children’s and teens’ birthdays, holidays, and other special library events.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.