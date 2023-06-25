A perennial favorite and a new act are featured this week in the Friends of Ludington State Park 2023 Summer Music and Adventure series to the amphitheater at Ludington State Park.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Outdoor Discovery Center’s popular Live Birds of Prey program returns.
“What makes a bird of prey different from other birds? Using our collection of live birds, you will learn the life history of several species including hawks, owls and falcons. There will be a chance to get an up-close look at the birds and explore artifacts including skulls, wings, talons and feathers,” the Holland area organization states.
Then at 7 p.m. Saturday, Olivia Kimes and Jacob Wolfe have their debut performance in the series.
The duo plays original folk/bluegrass music as well as the classics, arranged on guitar, banjo, and mandolin. Kimes is a Mason County native and sister of Chloe Kimes, who will be performing later in July. The two performed together in the series a number of years ago.
All concerts and programs are free, but donations are accepted to offset costs to FLSP, a local non-profit dedicated to helping and supporting programing and projects at Ludington State Park. Details of other events, volunteer, membership and donation opportunities are available at https://friendsof ludingtonstatepark.org.