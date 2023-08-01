St. Simon and Ludington Area Catholic School will host a “Make an Offer” sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, and Friday, Aug. 11.
The sale will be held in the large storage room on the south side of the school, 700 E. Bryant Road, in Ludington.
Storage space has been overwhelmed with items, and “new homes” are needed for assorted gently used LAC school uniforms; 6- and 8-foot round diameter tables; 2-foot children’s tables; a manual typewriter; desks with drawers; file cabinets; signs with no designation or organization; unlabeled boxes of items; a standard size mattress; an accent chair; two podiums; student lockers; rolling chalkboards; student desks; small wooden chairs; wood-top tables of varying lengths; and more.
Shoppers who see something they could use are encouraged to make an offer.