The Manistee Community Band and Choir has announced a series of summer concerts, including a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 West Shore Community College’s Center Stage Theater.
The WSCC concert will features Adam Graham on bass trombone, and will be conducted by Ryan Biller, graduate of Manistee High School.
The Manistee Community Band is composed of volunteers from Ludington, Manistee, Pentwater and surrounding areas. Anyone who plays an instrument is welcome to join. The band meets one night a week for practices, May through August, in the Manistee High School band room.
The Manistee Community Band also has a chamber choir, also composed of volunteers from the area. Anyone who has choral experience is welcome to join.
For more information, call Biller at (231) 299-5493 or email him at manisteecommunityband@gmail.com.
Other upcoming concerts include:
• a band and choir and band concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at First Street Beach in Manistee;
• a choir only concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday July 19 at First Congregational Church in Manistee;
• and a band and choir concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15 at Manistee High School. The cost is $10-15 for general admission.