MANISTEE — The Manistee Community Band and Chorale Concert is hosting an event starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Manistee High School.
The concert will feature Russian pianist Nikita Sokolov on “Rhapsody in Blue.” The Manistee Community Band and Chorale is composed of volunteers from Ludington, Pentwater, Scottville and surrounding areas.
The group meets one night per week for practices from May through August in Manistee. The combined band and chorale is 100 members, and it is directed by Ryan Biller, a senior at Central Michigan University.
The cost for the concert is $10 per person.
For more about the Manistee Community Band and Chorale, contact Biller at 231-299-5493.